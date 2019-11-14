Admitted Freeman shooter's lawyer asks judge to recuse himself, citing possible conflict of interest

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Judge Price called it one of the most difficult decisions he's ever had to make.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Judge Price called it one of the most difficult decisions he's ever had to make.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The attorney of admitted Freeman school shooter Caleb Sharpe has asked for the judge presiding over the case to step down, citing a possible conflict of interest.

Court documents show Caleb Sharpe's attorney, Brooke Foley, filed for an Order of Recusal with Spokane Superior Court on November 4.

The order states a criminal defendant's right to be tried and sentenced by an impartial court, something Foley says Judge Michael Price is incapable of providing.

Sharpe admitted to opening fire at Freeman High School in 2017. He was 15 at the time. One classmate, Sam Strahan, was killed and three others were injured.

Price presided over Sharpe's declination hearing in July, during which he decided to charge him as an adult.

At the time, Price called the ruling "undoubtedly, one of the most difficult decisions" he has ever had to make as a Superior Court judge.

Sharpe is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree attempted murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault. With Sharpe being tried as an adult, he could face life in prison if convicted.

RELATED: Admitted Freeman High School to be tried as an adult

READ: What the admitted Freeman HS shooter told detectives

RELATED: Looking back at Eastern Washington's history of charging juvenile murderers as adults

RELATED: Admitted Freeman school shooter has 'low risk for future dangerousness,' says defense expert