Additional Seattle flight soon offered from Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport
PULLMAN, Wash. - Alaska Airlines has added a fifth flight to Seattle from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, just in time for holiday travel.
The additional flight will begin November 6, the Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center said.
It comes alongside the airport’s new runway and Instrument Landing System (ILS), which gives pilots an additional 200 feet visibility when landing, among other benefits.
