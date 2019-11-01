Accessorize your Trick-or-Treat outfit with a big coat! Chilly temps tonight
SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Halloween! Temperatures this evening will be chilly. Conditions will stay dry, and winds will stay calm.
As we drop later into the evening, we'll see temperatures cool to the low 30s and even upper 20s for some parts of the region.
Be smart! Bundle up if you're going to be trick-or-treating.
Average high temperature this time of year is 50 degrees in Spokane. Today, we were below average in the low 40s. We should see a slight warming trend into this weekend, and we'll get closer to low 50s by next work week.
Conditions will stay dry this weekend, and we can even expect some sunshine.
Stay safe tonight!
