AAA projects busiest holiday travel season on record

SPOKANE, Wash. - As Spokane International Airport gears up for what is likely record breaking holiday travel, AAA is projecting that nationally this is going to be the busiest holiday travel season on record.

They say more than 107 million people will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1. Broken down they project 6.4 million people will travel by air and 97.4 million will travel on the country's roads.

To make the holiday's bright if you are traveling out of Spokane, airport officials encourage you to show up 90 minutes before your scheduled flight during the holiday rush. For those picking up loved ones they ask you to not congest the main thoroughfare and instead wait in the cell phone lot and track flights on their website.