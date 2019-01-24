AAA Washington collecting donations for federal airport employees

AAA Washington Credit: AAA Washington

AAA Washington Credit: AAA Washington

AAA Washington announced today that they are collecting non-perishable food items and $20 gift cards for grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and online retail stores for federal airport employees working without paychecks. The company says they have partnered with local airports to set up donations.

Many who work for the Federal Government aren’t receiving their paychecks. @AAA_Washington stores are collecting food and gift card donations to assist federal employees who are impacted by the #GovernmentShutdown. Bring your donations to AAA stores: https://t.co/ENDoARVkyo — AAA_Washington (@AAA_Washington) January 23, 2019

However, cash and pre-paid debit cards cannot be accepted. For a full list of locations and hours where these donations can be accepted, visit AAA's website by clicking here.

AAA says that they have started accepting donations from travelers, and will continue to do so a few weeks after the shutdown ends.

AAA added in their statement that " ... our AAA Travel Agents wanted to share our gratitude and support for the federal employees who we work with and who aid our clients."

Federal workers can't accept gifts directly, so donating to designated places and agencies is important, AAA says. You can also contact your local airport for information about donations, if they are accepting them.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.