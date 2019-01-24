BREAKING NEWS

AAA Washington collecting donations for federal airport employees

AAA Washington announced today that they are collecting non-perishable food items and $20 gift cards for grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and online retail stores for federal airport employees working without paychecks. The company says they have partnered with local airports to set up donations.

However, cash and pre-paid debit cards cannot be accepted. For a full list of locations and hours where these donations can be accepted, visit AAA's website by clicking here.

AAA says that they have started accepting donations from travelers, and will continue to do so a few weeks after the shutdown ends.

AAA added in their statement that " ... our AAA Travel Agents wanted to share our gratitude and support for the federal employees who we work with and who aid our clients."

Federal workers can't accept gifts directly, so donating to designated places and agencies is important, AAA says. You can also contact your local airport for information about donations, if they are accepting them.

