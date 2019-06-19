A windy Wednesday with a Red Flag Warning in effect
SPOKANE, Wash. - Expect a cooler, cloudy day for your Wednesday with gust winds.
The Spokane area could see gusts up to 35 mph today. In areas of central Washington, like Ellensburg, gusts could be up to 60 mph. Find more information on the winds expected for your area here.
Because of the strong winds, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9pm. This means the central and eastern Washington areas are under critical fire danger.
Tomorrow for the last day of spring you can expect clouds, showers and possible Thunderstorms.
