A warm, cloudy day Monday with hotter temperatures expected this week

SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high temperature of 77 expected.

Then, dry weather and 80-degree temperatures are expected every day for the rest of the week.

Saturday will likely be the warmest day of the week with a high of 84. Our average high temperatures in Spokane this time of year are right around 80 degrees.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.