A warm, cloudy day Monday with hotter temperatures expected this week
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high temperature of 77 expected.
Then, dry weather and 80-degree temperatures are expected every day for the rest of the week.
Saturday will likely be the warmest day of the week with a high of 84. Our average high temperatures in Spokane this time of year are right around 80 degrees.
