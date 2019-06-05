A warm but hazy Wednesday with a colder weekend on the way

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday's sunshine will be short-lived as clouds are about to move in with a cold front.

Today the Spokane-area will see winds out of the southwest gusting up to 25 mph. Smoke from a wildfire in central Washington will also loom over the area, making for hazy skies.

Tonight expect clouds and possible showers. It will be much cooler Thursday and showers will continue.

