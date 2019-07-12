A super day at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - Window washers descended from the roof of Sacred Heart Children's Hospital dressed as superheroes on Thursday, all for a good cause.

It's Superhero week at the hospital. Each year, 4 News Now teams up with the Children's Miracle Network and WestCoast Window Cleaning to surprise kids.

"Some of them aren't doing so well," said Eric Cantzer, president of WestCoast Window Cleaning. "And so you get to smile and brighten their day a little bit."

Not only does the day bring joy to young patients, it also raises money to pay for new equipment at the hospital, education for caregivers, and more.

As of Thursday night, a total of $6,495 was raised by viewers.

If you'd like to help support the life-saving work being done at Sacred Heart, click here to find more information.

All funds raised this week will stay here locally. You can give through Friday, July 12.

