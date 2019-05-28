A sunny and warm Tuesday ahead

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mostly sunny and warm conditions for your Tuesday!

Our normal temperatures are around 70 degrees, but this week we'll be closer to 80.

Expect a high today of 79 with even warmer days coming for the rest of the week.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.