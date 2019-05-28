News

A sunny and warm Tuesday ahead

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:07 AM PDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 07:47 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mostly sunny and warm conditions for your Tuesday!

Our normal temperatures are around 70 degrees, but this week we'll be closer to 80. 

Expect a high today of 79 with even warmer days coming for the rest of the week. 

 

