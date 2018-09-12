A show like no other! Mary Poppins brings the magic to the Spokane Civic Theatre Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the most beloved Disney movies of all time is just about to hit the state in Spokane.

Mary Poppins will open the 72nd season for the Spokane Civic Theatre this Friday. The cast and crew have been burning the midnight oil all week preparing for what promises to be a show like no other.

Alyssa Day, a life-long Spokane resident, plays Mrs. Banks in the show. She's no stranger to the Civic stage, participating in her first show at age 10. Nearly 30 years later, she says no show she's been in has quite the magic that Mary Poppins has.

"The sense of fun and whimsy and youthfulness. Everybody in the show has a moment. Even the most stodgy of characters have a moment of kind of letting go and becoming a child again," she shared.

Mary Poppins will run from September 14 through October 14. Tickets are available for advanced purchase. A special "student rush" ticket is available 30 minutes prior to curtain for $15.