A rainy Friday in store: Showers making their way in around lunchtime
SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Friday! The end of your week will start off with yet another foggy morning.
Light rain will make its way into the region before noon and stick around for a few hours, just in time for your lunch break. Our outfit advice today? Don't wear the suede boots. And send the kids to school with a rain jacket!
Good news for your weekend plans: Saturday and Sunday look to be dry.
