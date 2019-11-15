A rainy Friday in store: Showers making their way in around lunchtime

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Friday! The end of your week will start off with yet another foggy morning.

Light rain will make its way into the region before noon and stick around for a few hours, just in time for your lunch break. Our outfit advice today? Don't wear the suede boots. And send the kids to school with a rain jacket!

Good news for your weekend plans: Saturday and Sunday look to be dry.