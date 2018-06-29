A pizza that's bigger than a car?
When you have a bunch of friends over for a party, it can be hard to settle on what to eat. Pizza is always a safe bet, but how much should you order? Why not the biggest pizza ever? Mark Dohner found a place that claims to have the world's largest delivery pizza, which is 4.5-feet by 4.5-feet! Surely 10 friends are enough to finish the entire pie...right?
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Freeman survivors form Hoopfest team
- One woman hospitalized, dog killed in Spokane Valley fire
- Hoopfest-like competition could soon be coming to China
- Mutual trust, the goal of Spokane Police Activities League Hoopfest team
- Hundreds attend immigration rally in Spokane
- ParaSport Spokane athletes shine at Hoopfest