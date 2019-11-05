A frosty morning but above average temps on the way

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Normal to above average temperatures will continue Tuesday with highs reaching into the 50s.

You'll likely have some frost on your windshield as you head to work and school today. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 30s when you leave the house.

The rest of the week will cool down slightly, with highs into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

Veterans Day weekend looks to be dry and partly cloudy.