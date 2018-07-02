A Florida company settles with Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A Miami-based telephone company agreed to pay nearly $930,000 to Spokane after reaching a settlement on its more than eight years of unpaid utility taxes.
The Spokesman-Review reports the city council discussed the deal with Tracfone at an open meeting earlier this month despite signing a nondisclosure agreement.
City officials acknowledged that the disclosure of the deal could endanger the receipt of the money.
Multiple messages sent to the company's corporate offices were not returned to the newspaper last week. Tracfone sells prepaid phone service.
The city charges a 6 percent assessment on gross revenues for any company "engaging in the telephone business."
The city will receive about $697,000 of the settlement. The rest will pay the contracted auditing firm.
