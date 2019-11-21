A few dry & sunny days before winter weather arrives
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hopefully you're enjoying a few sunny days! Though daytime highs this week will warm to the mid-40s, we are seeing some crisp, cold nights.
Overnight lows are dipping into the 20s for the rest of the week. We should stay dry through the weekend.
Next week is when some changes could arrive. The first possibility of snow looks to Tuesday night.
