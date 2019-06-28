Everything you need to know for Hoopfest 2019, here are your top stories to start your day

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - It is Friday, June 28. Here are all the top stories you'll want to know this morning:

A fire heavily damaged a house and three garages in the Hillyard area early Friday morning.

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday following a stabbing in north Spokane.

A weeks-old puppy is recovering right now. People living in Worley, Idaho rescued him when they heard him crying inside of a dumpster. Learn how to help the young dog and others like him.

A project envisioned by a University of Idaho researcher has been selected by NASA for launch.

With 20 commits this off season, the Washington State Cougars have finalized their recruiting class.

The family of Lauren McCluskey, a former Pullman High School student was murdered on University of Utah's campus last fall. Now, her family has filed a $56 million lawsuit against the university.

