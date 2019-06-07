News

Thunderstorms to roll in Friday evening

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 05:07 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 02:13 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - For your Friday, expect increased clouds and possible thunderstorms later in the day. 

We'll see some gusty winds today but those should calm overnight.

For your Saturday, expect clouds and scattered showers in the morning but as the day goes on conditions should dry out.

