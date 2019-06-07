Thunderstorms to roll in Friday evening

SPOKANE, Wash. - For your Friday, expect increased clouds and possible thunderstorms later in the day.

We'll see some gusty winds today but those should calm overnight.

For your Saturday, expect clouds and scattered showers in the morning but as the day goes on conditions should dry out.

