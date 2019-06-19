A closer look: Opioid prescriptions by the numbers

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council voted unanimously on Monday to explore a possible lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The resolution passed allows the city attorney’s office to explore options to see if legal action is feasible.

Council president Ben Stuckart said drug makers lied to patients and doctors about how addictive the pain meds actually were.

In 2011, the Washington State Department of Health began collecting information from dispensers involved with the prescription monitoring program. That program’s data from 2014 shows that there were about 525,000 prescriptions for opioids in Spokane County- about 311,000 for women and 210,000 for men. The population in Spokane County in 2014 was around 480,000.

To see the full report, click here.

Hydrocodone was the most commonly prescribed opioid that year, followed by oxycodone and codeine. Those three were the three most commonly prescribed of all controlled substances.





Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.