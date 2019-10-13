A calm, cloudy weekend before the rain picks up
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance for light showers in the northern mountains and Idaho panhandle.
We'll see calm weather and mostly cloudy skies for the beginning of our work week.
On Wednesday our wet weather pattern will begin! High mountain snow and gusty winds are also expected.
