A beautiful weekend is on the way

chuttersnap on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash -

Happy Friday! You made it to the end of the week, and as a reward, you'll be getting a beautiful weekend.

Friday brings mostly sunny weather with some breezes. Wind will be calmer than Thursday.

Warmer weather continues through the weekend with 80s on Saturday and possible low-90s on Sunday.

Get ready for the heat. Monday and Tuesday will be hot! Expect mid-90s!