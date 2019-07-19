A beautiful weekend is on the way
SPOKANE, Wash -
Happy Friday! You made it to the end of the week, and as a reward, you'll be getting a beautiful weekend.
Friday brings mostly sunny weather with some breezes. Wind will be calmer than Thursday.
Warmer weather continues through the weekend with 80s on Saturday and possible low-90s on Sunday.
Get ready for the heat. Monday and Tuesday will be hot! Expect mid-90s!
