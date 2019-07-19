News

A beautiful weekend is on the way

  • Mark Peterson

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 05:59 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 07:26 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash -  

Happy Friday! You made it to the end of the week, and as a reward, you'll be getting a beautiful weekend. 

Friday brings mostly sunny weather with some breezes. Wind will be calmer than Thursday. 

Warmer weather continues through the weekend with 80s on Saturday and possible low-90s on Sunday. 

Get ready for the heat. Monday and Tuesday will be hot! Expect mid-90s! 

