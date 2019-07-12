A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits western Washington

United States Geological Survey

MONROE, Wash. - Some people living in western Washington had a rude awakening early Friday morning by an earthquake. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Snohomish County near Monroe at 2:51 a.m. Just two minutes after, an aftershock hit at a 3.5 magnitude.

The earthquake has many on social media talking. Some people saying the quake jolted them awake, and others saying they didn't feel anything.

There are no reported injuries from this earthquake.

