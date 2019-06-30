978 people visit medical tents on day 1 of Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest's medical tents were a busy place on day one of the tournament.

MultiCare's tally of people treated throughout the day added up to 978 people by the end of Saturday.

The majority of those, 584 people, visited the medical tents to have things taped. The next most popular complaints were strains and sprains, with 177 people, and 167 people were treated for 'Wounds/Other.'

[PHOTO GALLERY: Hoopfest 2019]

The Hoopfest Medical Director told KXLY Saturday afternoon that the tents were already seeing more injuries than last year. MultiCare Inland Northwest Spokesman Kevin Maloney said the medical team treated 19 people for fractures before 11:00 a.m. By the end of the day, there had been 40 fractures.

Others were treated for ACL and achilles injuries, blisters, heat exhaustion and dehydration. Six people received concussions while playing in Hoopfest.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.