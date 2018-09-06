News

8th annual Rim Ride offers cyclists great views while helping local charities

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 08:02 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 08:02 PM PDT

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The 2018 Rim Ride kicks off in less than two weeks. The Ride includes a 5 mile family bike ride Saturday, Sept. 15th with longer races offered Sunday, Sept. 16th. Choose the 15 mile ride for $40 or opt in for the longest, 100 mile ride, for $60. 

Some of the charities, ride fees will go towards, includes: Spokane Guild School, Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, Pawsitive Works and Honor Flight. 

The Rim Ride takes place in Liberty Lake, at Meadowwood Technology Campus, 2100 N Molter Rd. and takes riders to Green Bluff, Spokane Valley and Post Falls. Helmets are required for the ride. 

 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS