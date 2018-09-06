8th annual Rim Ride offers cyclists great views while helping local charities
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The 2018 Rim Ride kicks off in less than two weeks. The Ride includes a 5 mile family bike ride Saturday, Sept. 15th with longer races offered Sunday, Sept. 16th. Choose the 15 mile ride for $40 or opt in for the longest, 100 mile ride, for $60.
Some of the charities, ride fees will go towards, includes: Spokane Guild School, Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, Pawsitive Works and Honor Flight.
The Rim Ride takes place in Liberty Lake, at Meadowwood Technology Campus, 2100 N Molter Rd. and takes riders to Green Bluff, Spokane Valley and Post Falls. Helmets are required for the ride.
