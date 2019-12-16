Search and rescue team finds missing elderly woman trapped in crawl space

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - An elderly Alzheimer's patient who went missing in the Leavenworth area Sunday night was found trapped in a crawl space early Monday.

Eighty five year-old Marlene Marlin wandered away from her family home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Marlin was found by a search and rescue team around 9:00 a.m. Monday. She had wandered into a crawl space area under a vacation rental home in the 9500 block of East Leavenworth Road – just across the street from the home where she was last seen.

The door to the crawl space had closed behind her, trapping her in. When rescue crews found her, Marlene was suffering from cold exposure and was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many search and rescue personnel and citizens who helped in the search for Marlene.