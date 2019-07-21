83-year-old man found near Priest Lake

Bonner County Sheriff's Office 83-year-old William Michael Shanks was last seen near Priest Lake, Idaho.

Bonner County Sheriff's Office 83-year-old William Michael Shanks was last seen near Priest Lake, Idaho.

BONNER CO., Idaho - Bonner County Sheriff's Office found a missing 83-year-old man near Priest Lake. Earlier, they had issued an advisory looking for him.

The man is William Michael Shanks, who was last seen Sunday morning near Priest Lake, on Kalispell Bay Road. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt, khakis, and a blue Seahawks hat. The Sheriff's Office described him as six feet tall, with blue eyes and white hair.