News

83-year-old man found near Priest Lake

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 12:04 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 02:39 PM PDT

BONNER CO., Idaho - Bonner County Sheriff's Office found a missing 83-year-old man near Priest Lake. Earlier, they had issued an advisory looking for him.

The man is William Michael Shanks, who was last seen Sunday morning near Priest Lake, on Kalispell Bay Road. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt, khakis, and a blue Seahawks hat. The Sheriff's Office described him as six feet tall, with blue eyes and white hair.

