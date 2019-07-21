83-year-old man found near Priest Lake
BONNER CO., Idaho - Bonner County Sheriff's Office found a missing 83-year-old man near Priest Lake. Earlier, they had issued an advisory looking for him.
The man is William Michael Shanks, who was last seen Sunday morning near Priest Lake, on Kalispell Bay Road. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt, khakis, and a blue Seahawks hat. The Sheriff's Office described him as six feet tall, with blue eyes and white hair.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Valley Girl Triathlon ends after a 16-year run
University of Idaho/Facebook via CNN
Next Story
University of Idaho professor to receive presidential award
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Valley Girl Triathlon ends after a 16-year run
- University of Idaho professor to receive presidential award
- Spokane community steps up in a big way to help teen
- Spokane County Fire contains several brush fires on 395 north of Spokane
- Inland Empire Way reopened after SPD investigation and DUI pursuit
- 19-year-old hit by vehicle near Athol