81-year-old driver arrested after crashing into school bus, other car in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - An 81-year-old man was arrested for vehicular assault Wednesday after he allegedly crashed into a school bus and another car in north Spokane. Police believe alcohol was involved.

According to police, Edward Ellenz failed to yield at a stop sign at Rowan and Ash around 4:00 p.m. His car crashed into both a school bus with kids on board and another passenger car with a 29-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child inside.

No children on the bus were hurt in the crash.

The 29-year-old driver of the other passenger car suffered injuries to her wrist. The 5-year-old was left with a cut lip and a black eye. Both were taken to Sacred Heart but are expected to be okay.

Ellenz was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. After he was treated, he was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of vehicular assault. He was still in jail as of early Thursday morning.

Police said, "the investigation is still ongoing but alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision."