7 free things for your family to do this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. - It can be hard to keep track of all the ways to keep your kids busy and active this summer. That's why KXLY 4 crafted this list with some fun activities that won't cost you a dime.

Let the fun come to you this summer with Spokane's mobile recreation program. There will be various games and activities at rotating parks from Monday through Thursday.

Mobile Rec Operates June 17 through August 22, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mondays: Grant Park

1015 S. Arthur St.

Tuesdays: Friendship Park

631 E. Greta Ave.

Wednesdays: A.M. Cannon Park

1511 N. Elm St.

Thursdays: Cannon Hill Park

1831 W. 19th Ave.

Spokane is home to 17 splash pads across the city. They're open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Click here for a full list of locations. City pools are also a free way to cool off this summer. They're free in Spokane. Just sign up for a splash pass.

There is always something to do at Riverfront Park, in downtown Spokane. Take a ride down the slide on the red wagon or check out a free movie on certain Wednesday nights.

Kids can also get free rentals at the skate ribbon if they have a Spokane Youth Card. Students, kindergarten through seniors, can get one of those cards at any public library by showing their school ID or Spokane library card. That card gets them on the bus for free all summer, too.

Speaking of the Spokane library, there are so many activities that happen there every day. See a full list of classes, reading groups, and other events here.

Spokane County library branches also offer several events through the summer. One is through a partnership with Spokane Transit Authority. THe events happen from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on various days.

Airway Heights: June 20

1213 S. Lundstrom St.

Cheney: July 9

610 1st St.

North Spokane: July 25

44 E. Hawthorne Rd.

Medical Lake: August 14

321 E. Herb St.

Spokane Valley: August 28

2004 E. Main Ave.

Little learners might also enjoy some time at Spark Central, in Kendall Yards. The nonprofit offers classes designed to inspire creativity. They don't cost any money, but you do have to register in advance.

