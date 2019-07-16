News

55-year-old Cheney woman killed in crash on I-90

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 05:10 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 05:11 AM PDT

KITTITAS, Wash. - A 55-year-old Cheney woman was killed when her car went off I-90 early Tuesday morning. 

Washington State Patrol said Virginia Baker was heading east on I-90 near Kittitas around 2:00 a.m. when her truck went off the shoulder, through fencing and down a small embankment. ​​​​​​

T​he 2013 Dodge Durango Baker was driving came to a rest on its wheels. Baker died at the scene, she was the only one in the truck. 

Troopers said she was wearing a seatbelt. It's not clear what caused her to crash. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS