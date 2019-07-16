55-year-old Cheney woman killed in crash on I-90
KITTITAS, Wash. - A 55-year-old Cheney woman was killed when her car went off I-90 early Tuesday morning.
Washington State Patrol said Virginia Baker was heading east on I-90 near Kittitas around 2:00 a.m. when her truck went off the shoulder, through fencing and down a small embankment.
The 2013 Dodge Durango Baker was driving came to a rest on its wheels. Baker died at the scene, she was the only one in the truck.
Troopers said she was wearing a seatbelt. It's not clear what caused her to crash.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
