55-year-old Cheney woman dies of heart attack on I-90

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 05:10 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:34 AM PDT

KITTITAS, Wash. - A 55-year-old Cheney woman was killed when her car went off I-90 early on the morning of Tuesday, July 16. 

Washington State Patrol said Virginia Baker was heading east on I-90 near Kittitas around 2:00 a.m. when her truck went off the shoulder, through fencing and down a small embankment. ​​​​​​It was oringially reported as a crash, but Baker's family later said troopers and the medical examiner confirmed she died of a heart attack.

Baker's sister said she pulled off the road to the shoulder but because the truck was still running, when Baker's foot came off the brake it drifted off the road and down the hill. 

Baker's sister said, "[Virginia] was one-of-a-kind." She said the loss "leaves a huge hole in our family," and the Cheney community. 

