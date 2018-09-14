55 veterans laid to rest at ceremony for 'forgotten heroes'

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Veterans Cemetery hosted several dozen people on Thursday to honor more than 50 lost or unclaimed veterans, finally brought home to rest.

It's hardly the first ceremony of its kind- staff say this is the ninth or tenth Forgotten Heroes Interment, and the 55 veterans laid to rest today join hundreds of others.

The men and women honored at Thursday's ceremony come from different times and different wars- the names announced represented forces form both World Wars, Korea and Vietnam.

The staff at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery gave credit to groups like the Missing in America Project, who work to find and identify lost or unclaimed veterans and send them home, so they can be given the honors, in death, merited by their service in life.

Cemetery staff say that work is already underway for the next Forgotten Heroes Interment ceremony.