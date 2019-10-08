7,000-acre wildfire near Mesa now 30 percent contained

Courtesy: WSP trooper Chris Thorson

Courtesy: WSP trooper Chris Thorson

MESA, Wash. - The Manton Way Fire, which started Monday afternoon, has burned more than 7,000 acres near the town of Mesa in Franklin County.

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities said the fire was 30 percent contained.

The fire temporarily closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 395 between SR 17 near Mesa and SR 260 near Connell. They've been reopened.

Traffic alert: Southbound SR 395 near the SR 17 (Franklin County) is currently closed due to a wild land fire. Traffic S/B is being diverted onto SR 17. pic.twitter.com/6CEXTrS4zg — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) October 8, 2019

The Connell Police Department told KAPP-KVEW the Connell Community Center was opened for people who were forced to evacuate. Those people were later allowed to return home.

No homes are threatened, according to Franklin County Fire District 3.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

With strong winds across the region, the smoke from the fire quickly traveled north to Spokane, where air quality is expected to dip into the moderate range on Tuesday.