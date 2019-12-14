News

49 Degrees North opens this weekend

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 05:10 PM PST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 05:10 PM PST

CHEWELAH, Wash. - It's beginning to look a lot like ski season at 49 Degrees North Mountin Resort. 

Chairs 1 and 5, as well as the Gold Fever Conveyor Lift, will open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., the resort said Friday in a release. 

The Rental Shop and Snowsports School will also be open from 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. 

“We are watching the forecast closely and crews are working hard to get 49 Degrees North fully open as soon as conditions permit,” said Emily McDaniel, director of Marketing and Communications at the resort.  

