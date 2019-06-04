News

42-year-old man killed in Garland motorcycle crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - A 42-year-old motorcyclist died when his motorcycle crashed into a truck in Spokane's Garland District Sunday night. 

The crash happened around 8:42 p.m. at West Garland Avenue and North Normandie Street, according to Spokane Police. The medical examiner later identified the motorcyclist at Christopher Prusch. 

Major Crimes Collision Investigators interviewed the driver of the truck and other witnesses at the scene. No other details about the crash were released. 

