400 firefighters battling central Washington wildfire

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews and resources from across the entire state are in central Washington trying to protect homes and crops. There are 400 crew members working to fight the 243 Fire near Vantage.

According to the latest press releases, the fire's acreage has not increased substantially since Tuesday morning. As of Wednesday it was still officially estimated at 5,000 acres, which is about 8 square miles.

Crews are working day and night to stop it from spreading further. Firefighters are working on the ground and in the air, using multiple helicopters and an air tanker.

They say homes, crops, and "many natural and commercial resources" are all still at risk. A release from the fire's command post said, "Crews have been briefed on the sensitivity and value of the area and are doing their best to minimize damage from fire and mitigation efforts."

As of early Wednesday, no homes have been reported damaged and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is burning in a canyon, which crews said is helping contain it but the that steep terrain and winds are also making it a difficult fire fight. "The wind is of course compounding the problem, we also have very dry fuel on the ground which is sage brush, cheek grass, the terrain isn't very good in some places so it makes it difficult to get to the fire," said Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman.

No new evacuation orders have been issued since Tuesday morning. Level three notices remain in place for people on Beverly Burke Road and in the Smyrna area.

Several evacuees are using a Red Cross shelter at the Royal City Intermediate School. Livestock that have been evacuated are being housed at the grant county fairgrounds.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.