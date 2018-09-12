4 teenagers arrested for stealing golf carts in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - Four North Idaho teenagers, three with extensive criminal histories, have been arrested and charged with grand theft for taking golf carts for a joy ride Monday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 10, a homeowner reported people yelling and driving golf carts erratically on Avondale Golf Course.

Kootenai county deputies found a 17-year-old boy on the golf course trying to run away. He was arrested for Grand Theft, but all of the other suspects got away.

A day later, deputies were given information that led them to a vehicle related to the case. They found 18-year-old Marcus A. Smith, from Hayden, inside. He was interviewed and arrested for Grand Theft.

Further investigation led deputies to 18-year-old Logan D. Hendren, of Dalton Gardens, and a 16-year-old boy from Hayden. They were interviewed and also arrested.

The sheriff's office says the boys will soon face additional charges because of how damaged the golf course and golf carts were.

18-year-old Smith has been arrested 7 times in the past for drug, theft, and probation violations. He was on probation during the golf course incident.

18-year-old Hendren had also been arrested 7 previous times, for multiple theft charges and operating a vehicle without owner's consent.

The 16-year-old boy, who was not named, had been arrested 12 times for property crimes and probation violations. The 17-year-old boy, also unidentified, had no criminal history.