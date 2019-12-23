4 News Now to share Stories from the Heart on Christmas Eve

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

News stations often look back at the year that was with news specials that examine the "biggest" stories of the year. At 4 News Now, we're looking instead at the stories that reflect the great work and great people in our community.

We've compiled those stories into a 30-minute special airing throughout the holidays, with the first showing at 6:30 pm on Christmas Eve.

Hosted by 4 News Now anchors Nia Wong and Aaron Luna, Stories From the Heart examines what makes the Inland Northwest so special. There's a refugee who found safety on the football field at WSU; a farmer stricken by cancer who watched as his community harvested his fields; a special Halloween bond between a retirement home and local elementary school students; there's even a sliding dog, who became Instagram famous this year.

Watch it live or set your DVR to feel the spirit of the holidays and the stories that warmed our hearts in 2019.