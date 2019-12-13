4 News Now to begin airing second hour of ABC's Good Morning America on Saturdays

SPOKANE – Morgan Murphy Media owned KXLY Television is pleased to announce that it will begin airing the second hour of ABC's Good Morning America Saturday on December 14, 2019.

The weekend edition of Good Morning America airs every Saturday and Sunday on KXLY ABC 4. The program brings viewers up-to-the-minute breaking news and weather, as well as topical feature stories. Some of its more popular segments include "Fixation" which gives viewers a dose of the funniest, craziest, most fascinating videos from the week. And the "3 Words" series lets viewers from around the country share their life stories in a unique and visual way.

"Our viewers asked for the second hour and we are happy to deliver," says Teddie Gibbon, Vice President and General Manager for KXLY Television. "News doesn't stop on the weekends and this is a wonderful addition to the award winning local coverage provided by the 4 News Now team everyday."

GMA Saturday, which debuted in 2004, is anchored by Dan Harris, Eva Pilgrim, Whit Johnson and Rob Marciano. Learn more at www.abc.com and www.kxly.com.