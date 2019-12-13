4 News Now Snow Guide: How, when and where to ski in the Inland Northwest this season

Mother Nature has been a bit late getting her act together, but your snow dances have been working.

Snow continues to fall at mountains across the region, marking the beginning of the 2019-2020 ski and snowboard season.

We want to make sure you are prepped and ready for ski season, so we’ve compiled a list of opening dates, info on how you can ski for cheap and just about everything you need to know if you’re looking to hit the slopes.

Where can I ski and snowboard?

The Inland Northwest is home to some of the best skiing and snowboarding mountains in the region.

If you find yourself in North Idaho, head to Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Silver Mountain or Lookout Pass. The fun thing about Lookout is that you can ski down one side of the mountain into Idaho, then take your next run in Montana!

If you’re in eastern Washington, head to Mt. Spokane or 49 Degree North.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

When can I hit the slopes?

Each mountain has a different opening date and hours of operation.

Schweitzer: Already open, but with limited runs until more snow falls. More terrain is set to open Friday, December 13.

Silver Mountain: Saturday, December 14. Chair 1 and 2 will be up and running, as well as the tubing hill.

Visit Idaho

Visit Idaho

RELATED: Grab your skis! Silver Mountain's slopes open this Saturday

Lookout Pass: Saturday, December 14

RELATED: Lookout Pass announces opening day, expecting heavy snowfall this week

Mt. Spokane: Chairs 2, 3, 5 and the tubing hill will open on Friday, December 13. Additional chairs will open later in the season. Night skiing will begin on Friday, December 20.

RELATED: Spokane to Mount Spokane bus service returns

RELATED: Mt. Spokane opening ski area, tubing hill on Friday

49 Degrees North: Opening day has not been announced.

How can I ski for cheap?

Local mountains have several days and deals offering free or discounted lift tickets.

Community Day – Head up to Schweitzer on December 13 and pay only $10 to ski. All proceeds benefit Bonner Partners in Care Clinic and Community Cancer Services

Schweitzer Mountain Resort Skiers and snowboarder got up early to enjoy the first chair of the season at Schweitzer Mountain Resort.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort Skiers and snowboarder got up early to enjoy the first chair of the season at Schweitzer Mountain Resort.

RELATED: Schweitzer Community Day is coming up

Idaho’s 5th and 6th grade peak season passport: Do you have little ones that like to ski? Idaho fifth and sixth graders can ski for free at participating resorts (like Schweitzer, Lookout and Silver!) for a handful of days throughout the season. There is a one-time $18 processing fee.

Dress like Santa – Dress up like Santa (or Mrs. Clause) and ski for free at Lookout Pass on December 22.

Jackass Day – Over 50 years ago, Silver debuted as a ski hill named Jackass Ski Bowl. To celebrate its history, the resort is offering $12 lift tickets all day on January 10. Head back on January 11 and pick up a $12 lift ticket for skiing after 3 p.m.

Toyota Ski Free Day – If you drive a Toyota, Scion or Lexus, you can get a free lift ticket! The offer is available at Schweitzer on January 24 and at Silver on January 31.

Lookout Pass Ski Area

Lookout Pass Ski Area

Are you a teacher? – Ski for free at Lookout Pass with a school ID on February 9.

Are you a nurse or an EMT? – Ski for free at Lookout Pass on March 6.

Are you a military member, firefighter or police officer? – Ski for free at Lookout Pass on March 20.

Night skiing at Mt. Spokane – Hit the slopes every Wednesday through Saturday for just $23. The mountain is open from 3:30-9 p.m.

Night skiing at 49 Degrees North – Head to the slopes on December 21 and 28, January 18 and February 15. Bring three cans of food and you can pick up a lift ticket for just $5.