4 News Now learns name of Spokane Police officer accused of sexual assault

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. SPD Officer under investigation for sexual assault SPD Officer under investigation for sexual assault

SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple sources now confirm that the Spokane Police officer under investigation amid allegations of sexual assault is Officer Nathan Nash.

4 News Now broke the story of the investigation last week.

RELATED: Sheriff's Office investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Spokane Police officer

It came to light when a woman who was the victim of another crime says Nash came to her home to do a follow-up investigation and, while there, sexually assaulted her.

The investigation was brought to Spokane Police internal affairs. Because the conduct was potentially criminal and sexual in nature, SPD immediately turned the investigation over to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Detectives with that agency have been assigned and are investigating, but right now, Nash has not been charged with a crime.

Nash has been placed on paid administrative leave. The status of that leave could change based on whether or not criminal charges are filed and what those charges are.

Since 4 News Now started looking into the accusations, Nash has deleted his picture from his LinkedIn page and removed any mention of working for the Spokane Police Department.

Stay with 4 News Now for changing information on this developing story.