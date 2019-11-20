4 News Now investigates: Video game addiction

Rob Stothard/Getty Images

Video game addiction is a real and it is getting worse. For the past few months, 4 News Now has been looking into the issue and finding solutions for those who might need them.

This week, we will bring you a three-part series all about video game addiction.

On Wednesday, we will introduce you to a family dealing with addiction. Hear what one mother has to say about finding the right balance of screen time and homework.

On Thursday, we will showcase a Washington rehabilitation center that specifically focuses on and helps people struggling with video game addiction. You will learn all about some families who are spending thousands to find help for their children.

And on Friday, we will show you what your family can do at home to find the right balance for your children.

Tune in each night at 6 p.m. to watch the series.