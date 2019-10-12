News

Pilot overturns aircraft shortly after takeoff in North Idaho plane crash

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 05:09 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:26 PM PDT

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office identified the man injured in an aircraft crash at the Coeur d'Alene Airport on Friday. 

According to a release, deputies believe 51-year-old Thomas Stotts overturned his aircraft during the beginning stages of takeoff, sending him barreling into a nearby field.  

Stotts was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. 

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.   

