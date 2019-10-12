Pilot overturns aircraft shortly after takeoff in North Idaho plane crash
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office identified the man injured in an aircraft crash at the Coeur d'Alene Airport on Friday.
According to a release, deputies believe 51-year-old Thomas Stotts overturned his aircraft during the beginning stages of takeoff, sending him barreling into a nearby field.
Stotts was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.
Ultralight plane crashed at the Coeur d’Alene Airport. Pilot is in critical condition. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/86O0UvcglB— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 12, 2019
