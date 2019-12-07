News

Suspect taken into custody in SWAT standoff at South Hill apartment complex

Posted: Dec 07, 2019 11:27 AM PST

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 02:32 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have identified the suspect in a SWAT standoff that took place at a South Hill apartment complex on Saturday. 

Police took Ryan F. Whyte, 31, into custody following a lengthy standoff.

SWAT team members initially arrived at the scene near 53rd and Regal, where they say Whyte barricaded himself inside an apartment complex. 

Spokane County Fire District 8, Spokane Police and SWAT team members stationed outside the Beaumont and Biltmore Apartments. After waiting some time, officers broke down the door and took Whyte into custody without incident.   

Cpl. Teresa Fuller with the Spokane Police Department said Whyte was wanted for a domestic violence incident stemming from Friday night. 

Officers weren't sure if he was armed, but say he has been in the past. 

A witness who lives at the complex said police asked to enter their apartment for the standoff. 

The road was blocked at 53rd and Regal, but has since re-opened.

 

