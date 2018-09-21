News

4 Free things to do in Spokane this weekend

Summer turns to fall this weekend and there are plenty of free events for you and your family in the Spokane area.

Here are our top four free events for this weekend:

  • Fall Harvest Festival at Beck's Harvest House. Saturday and Sunday 10 am - 5 pm. The annual fall event continues through the weekend of October 28th. Includes a family fun land and corn maze, food trucks, pumpkin and apple picking, the famous pumpkin donuts and more!
  • Friday Night Flights and Family Trivia in Riverfront Park. Friday 5 pm - 8 pm. Family-friendly event with trivia, food trucks and beer flights from local breweries. Also, discounts on the SkyRide gondolas and the new Spider Jump! 
  • ValleyFest in Spokane Valley. All weekend long, enjoy events that celebrate life in Spokane Valley. Event begins with a parade Friday night along Sprague Avenue and features activities all weekend long. 
  • Board Game Swap. Saturday, 12 pm - 2 pm at the Spokane Public Library's downtown branch at 909 W. Main. Bring in games to trade or games to donate. Any donated games will be given to local groups and schools. Gamers of all ages and interests welcome.

