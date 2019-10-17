4 for 4: Getting to know Spokane City Council candidate Tony Kiepe

Tony Kiepe is a candidate for Spokane City Council in district 2.

Kiepe is a small business owner with 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.Throughout his career, he has worked with Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense.

Kiepe holds a bachelor's of science degree from the University of Memphis, as well as an executive MBA.

Kiepe answered the following four questions for 4 News Now.

What is the biggest issue currently facing Spokane?

When I'm out doorbelling the number one issues that people want to talk about is Public Safety. They don't feel safe walking or riding their bike downtown and to their best to avoid downtown. We need more police presence in downtown. Having a precinct back in the center will make a difference.

How should the city approach the homeless crisis?

We need to work with our non-profits to see how they can increase more homeless in their facilities. Spokane is very compassionate with helping our homeless and everyone is an individual that has their own story how they became homeless. We must have everyone be accountable for their actions. We want to offer a hand-up and not a handout. Spokane has transients/hobos that this is their way of living they have chosen. We can not spend resources of those that do not want help. We must help the homeless that are having financial hard times. It is very hard to help the drug addicted until they are ready for help. When a drug addicted is ready for treatment then we need to make sure services are available. The mental ill need effective counseling services and we have to make sure they are taking their medication. The goal is to have everyone off the streets and being productive citizens once again.

What are the potential opportunities of Spokane's growth? What challenges need to be addressed?

We need to be in good paying jobs in Spokane. We have a lot of minimum wage jobs and we need to work with our commissioners in attracting high tech companies. Before we can do this is that we need significantly increase our supply of housing. Spokane has a shortage of housing supply which is increasing prices for all. Due to low supply we have seen rent increasing to where rent is no longer affordable of many people. I hear that some people are paying over 50% of their income on housing. The fastest thing we can do is increase our supply and work with our developers in building more affordable houses.

What personal accomplishment are you most proud of?

Being married for 32 years and watching my four children grow and prosper.