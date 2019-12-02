37th annual Christmas Tree Elegance event begins Tuesday

TJ Holowaychuk

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 37th annual Christmas Tree Elegance event at the Davenport begins again on Tuesday, hosted by the Spokane Symphony Associates.

Businesses and people donate to create 18 tree displays, with decorations and prizes valued up to $4,999. These fancy displays are then shown at River Park Square and the Davenport Hotel from December 3-15.

Folks can come check out at the displays – but also buy $1 raffle tickets at either location, entering them in for a chance to win one of the magnificent trees, and all the prizes that come with it.

Winners are determined in a public drawing ceremony at the end of the event at each venue.

According to Visit Spokane, 2018 was their largest year ever with 430,500 raffle tickets sold. With 11 months of planning going into this year's event, however, they hope to blow the old record out of the water.

For more information, check the Visit Spokane website to learn about the event, or the Spokane Symphony Associates website to see the tree displays once the event begins.