3.5-magnitude earthquake reported near Coulee City
COULEE CITY, Wash. - A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported near Coulee City just before 9 a.m. Monday.
According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the quake hit 15.3 miles northeast of Coulee City and was 2.6 miles deep.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, 2.6 miles deep, 15.3 miles NNE of Coulee City just before 9 a.m. today. MACC dispatch received no calls about the earthquake and no damage has been reported. -KSF— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) November 18, 2019
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said no damage has been reported.
