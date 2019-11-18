News

3.5-magnitude earthquake reported near Coulee City

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 09:45 AM PST

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:30 AM PST

COULEE CITY, Wash. - A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported near Coulee City just before 9 a.m. Monday. 

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the quake hit 15.3 miles northeast of Coulee City and was 2.6 miles deep. 

 

 

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said no damage has been reported. 

