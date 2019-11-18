3.5-magnitude earthquake reported near Coulee City

PNW Seismic Network

COULEE CITY, Wash. - A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported near Coulee City just before 9 a.m. Monday.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the quake hit 15.3 miles northeast of Coulee City and was 2.6 miles deep.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, 2.6 miles deep, 15.3 miles NNE of Coulee City just before 9 a.m. today. MACC dispatch received no calls about the earthquake and no damage has been reported.

