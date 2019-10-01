30th Annual Ramen Fest kicks off mid-October

Ēriks Irmejs

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Buddhist Temple is hosting the 30th Annual Ramen Fest Japanese Fall Food Festival on Sunday, October 20.

The Ramen Fest will be featuring traditional Japanese ramen recipes, including bowls with pork, chicken or tofu. Assorted side dishes and desserts will also be available for dine-in or takeout along with vegetarian options for dietary needs.

The Spokane Buddhist Temple was founded in 1945 and has provided the community with a place to hear and experience Dharma.

Dharma is an Indian religion and is an important concept with multiple meanings across the religions of Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism and more.

To experience and learn more about the Japanese culture and religion, stop by the Ramen Fest for some delicious food and a tour of the temple at the Spokane Buddhist Temple on 927 South Perry Street from 11:00 p.m. through 3:00 p.m.

