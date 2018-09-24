2nd woman accuses Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct

CNN Video

On Sunday, ABC News reported that Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, has been accused of another sexual assault.

A former Yale University classmate says that 35 years ago at a party, Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

53-year-old Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dorm room party and “thrust his penis in her face,” causing her to “touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

Ramirez also said that she and Kavanaugh, then 18, had both been drinking.

Kavanaugh flatly denied the alleged incident in a statement.

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen,” he said. “The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name--and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building--against these last-minute allegations.”

