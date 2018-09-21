293 health plan choices released in Idaho for 2019

BOISE, Idaho - Your Health Idaho’s Board of Directors approved 293 certified plans offered by seven insurance carriers on Friday.

“Ensuring Idaho families, individuals, and small businesses continue to have an array of plan choices and access to the health insurance they need is a priority for Your Health Idaho. We thank the Department of Insurance and our many carrier partners for their hard work in finalizing these plans,” said Pat Kelly executive director for Your Health Idaho.

Your Health Idaho is the only place where Idahoans can shop and compare the variety of plans made available, purchase health insurance and receive a tax credit to reduce the monthly cost of insurance premiums.

Most Idahoans save up to 80% on their health insurance with a tax credit. Also, a network of 900 experienced health Insurance agents and brokers are available for free to help families, individuals, and small businesses across the state navigate the process of selecting the comprehensive coverage and plans they needed.

“Your Health Idaho remains strong in its plan offerings and continues to sustain Idaho’s Health Insurance Marketplace despite limitations seen in other parts of the country. We credit this success to our many partners as we work together to provide consumers choice and access,” said Kelly.

Starting October 1, Idahoans can preview the 2019 health and dental insurance plans and networks available using a variety of comparison tools available.

To Learn more, click here.

The Open Enrollment period for 2019 plans is November 1 through December 15, 2018.